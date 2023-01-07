Suspect Arrested for Alleged Arson Attack on Century-Old Portland Church

A suspect is in custody for allegedly setting a 117-year-old Portland church on fire Tuesday.

Cameron David Storer, 25, is facing four charges, including two counts of arson in the first degree, one count of arson in the second degree, and two counts of burglary in the second degree, the Multnomah County district attorney’s office said in a press release. While being interviewed, Storer asked to be referred to as “Nicolette.”

Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Portland Korean Church on the corner of SW 10th Avenue and Clay Street. Ten minutes later, the south side of the flame-engulfed church partially collapsed, and the roof was in danger of collapsing.

The church had to be demolished.

A nearby home, where it was later determined the exterior of the property had caught on fire, was evacuated. NBC affiliate KGW 8 reported that the home was saved.

“Unbelievable work on the part of the people who arrived,” Portland Fire & Rescue spokesperson Rick Graves told KGW 8 in reference to the home being saved.

“They made entry into the home and they were fighting the fire at the church through an elevated position through the home’s window,” he added.

The response required 12 fire engines, six ladder trucks, four battalion chiefs, and 75 Portland Fire and Rescue personnel.

Third alarm fire at SW 10 & Clay caused significant damage to structure and building deemed unsafe. Demolition to begin tomorrow. Travel restricted. Updates to follow. Follow @PBOT for travel updates. pic.twitter.com/AJceJXOL1S — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) January 4, 2023

The following day, Storer was taken into custody and confessed to intentionally lighting the church on fire.

“Storer stated that they heard voices in their head saying they would ‘mutilate’ Storer if they did not burn the church down and that they had planned it up to one day in advance,” according to prosecutors.

Storer also admitted to using ten oxycodone daily because of a previous injury and claimed to have a history of schizophrenia.

#Trans woman Cameron David Storer, aka "Nicolette Fait" (she/her), has been charged for allegedly burning down a historic #Portland church this week. She's currently jailed in a co-ed medical dorm in a single cell. Read my new report: https://t.co/FjklHf0g5L pic.twitter.com/u1t03M3cPU — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 7, 2023

The historic Korean church had not been used for over a decade after its congregation moved to a nearby suburb, according to the New York Post. The structure was built in 1905 and was at one point known as the First German Evangelical Church.

Demolition crews started demolishing the church structure Friday, Portland Fire and Rescue announced.

