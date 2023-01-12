Six People Arrested After Quadruple Stabbing at North Carolina Airbnb

Six people were arrested after a quadruple stabbing occurred at an Airbnb rental home in North Carolina on Monday, according to Sheriff Buddy Harwood of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to a report of multiple people being stabbed at a residence located at 183 Gid Flynn Road in Marshall at around 3:20 a.m.

The four individuals who were stabbed were transported to a local hospital and received treatment for their injuries, according to Harwood.

There were also other people inside the residence, but they were not involved in the stabbing, News 13 reported, citing authorities.

All six individuals charged from the incident were noted to be allegedly possessing illicit drugs, according to Harwood.

Jay Caleb Bell was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, two counts of assault that inflicted serious injury, and felony possession of psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, and marijuana, according to Harwood.

The other five individuals arrested–Daniel Mansilla-Perea, Richard Vincent Sakowski, Cassi Dean Sakowski, Christopher Lyn Boles, and Jodic Michelle Douthit–were also charged with felony possession of psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, and marijuana.

Authorities have not stated whether illicit drug use was a factor in the stabbing.

Everyone involved in the incident was reportedly vacationing, although it is unclear where everyone is from.

The sheriff noted that this was an isolated incident and that there was no immediate threat to the surrounding community.

A spokesperson with Airbnb told News 13 that they are investigating the incident and have removed the booking guest from their platform while providing support to the host.

“We have also reached out to Sheriff Harwood to offer our support with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation,” the company added.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.