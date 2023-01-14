A 23-year-old Florida man previously charged with possession of child porn now faces more than 1,000 additional charges.

Last month, officials arrested Johnathan Jhovanni Hernandez, accused of two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of transmitting child pornography, and a single count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, Fox News reported Saturday.

The arrest took place once authorities got a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

“At that time, we told you the investigation was just getting started and there would likely be more charges. What we should have said was there would likely be A LOT more charges — like more than anyone in our county … ever,” the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office explained in a social media post Wednesday:

Just looking through one of the 15 electronic devices the Special Victims Unit seized from Hernandez when he was arrested in December resulted in Hernandez (who was out on bond) being arrested again yesterday and hit with an additional 1,182 counts of possession of child pornography as well as four counts of possession of beastiality images. Those last four charges are under a new law that just went into effect on Oct. 1 of last year.