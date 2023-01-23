Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz became the victim of a beating on the New York City subway recently as crime plagues citizens.

He was headed home after watching a football game at a Manhattan bar when he saw several teenagers harassing an older man, Fox News reported Monday.

The young people allegedly set the older man’s hair on fire with a joint and Klotz told Fox & Friends he told them to stop. However, they shifted their focus to him.

Klotz shared what happened with followers in an Instagram story Sunday. When speaking of the seven or eight teenagers, he said they apparently decided, “If he’s not gonna get it, then you’re gonna get it. And boy, did they give it to me.”

Today's cover: Fox News weatherman Adam Klotz beaten on NYC subway train https://t.co/5ZgNSFTc4l pic.twitter.com/ROt43gyTdV — New York Post (@nypost) January 23, 2023

Even though he tried to get out of the situation, the group followed him into another train car, he recalled during his recent interview.

Klotz said, “The whole group, the doors open again at another stop, the whole group just comes and bum rushes me, and suddenly I’m like, on the ground. I’m getting kicked in the side. I’m getting wailed on,” adding they were trying to knock him unconscious as he tried to cover his head.

He later received treatment at a hospital.

In his Instagram story, Klotz, whose face appeared to have been bruised and cut, said his ribs were bruised but the older man was fine and police officers apprehended some of the teenagers.

However, three of the teens involved were reportedly released without charges, according to the Daily Mail:

The handling of the case has added fuel to criticism of Manhattan’s District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has frequently been accused of being too ‘woke’ and soft on crime since he took on the role in November 2021. … A spokesman for the New York Police Department confirmed to DailyMail.com that two 15-year-old men and one 17-year-old had been arrested but were released to their guardians with Juvenile Reports for Assault.

During his recent interview, Klotz said he wanted leaders to take action.

“Why is the weather guy on the train trying to stop crime in the middle of the night? Like, where is Eric Adams? Where’s the city? Why am I doing this? Why is it up to me?” he commented.