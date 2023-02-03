Doctor on Bicycle Hit by Car then Stabbed to Death in Orange County

A doctor riding his bicycle in the seaside Orange County community of Dana Point, California, was struck by a car and then allegedly stabbed by the driver on Wednesday afternoon, as onlookers watched in horror.

Dr. Michael John Mammone, 58, died shortly after being allegedly assaulted by Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach, California. First responders arrived while Mammone was still alive but were unable to save him.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

The attack occurred about 3 p.m. Wednesday at Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway, the [Orange County Sheriff’s Department] said in a news release. … Mammone had been riding his bicycle north on Pacific Coast Highway when he was hit from behind by a driver, according to authorities. The driver, 39-year-old Long Beach resident Vanroy Evan Smith, got out of the car and assaulted Mammone with a knife, police said.

Police are reportedly unsure if the men knew each other.

Crime has risen in recent years in California, which has been attributed to a variety of factors, including: overly ambitious prison reform, enabled by the passage of Proposition 47 in 2014; the Black Lives Matter movement, which undermined respect for law enforcement and forced budget cuts to police in many cities; the phasing out of cash bail for pre-trial detainees; and the rise in drug addiction and homelessness.

Dana Point recently hosted the meeting of the Republican National Committee.

Photo: file