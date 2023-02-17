Authorities say a man who was allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter died on Tuesday after a driver reportedly backed over him, according to reports.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the 39000 block of 10th Street West, a man left a parked car and allegedly “crawled under” a nearby Ford Excursion, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He then allegedly “began trying to saw off the catalytic converter,” per the Times.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV was asleep inside the vehicle at the time until the sound of sawing roused her from her sleep, CBS Los Angeles noted.

“The victim turned her vehicle on, put it in reverse, heard a thump and stopped the vehicle, and then saw that there was a suspect underneath the car that had been run over by her car,” Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the LA County Sheriff’s Department said, per CBS Los Angeles.

Fox 11 reported the driver “immediately stopped the car after running the alleged thief over and called 911.”

The still-unidentified man would later die in Antelope Valley Hospital, per the Times.

Authorities say a total of four people, including the deceased, had been sitting in a car next to the Ford Excursion before the accident occurred, according to the outlet.

CBS Los Angeles, citing sheriff’s deputies, reported the other three passengers included “a man and two women” and also noted that all three had been taken into custody.

In an unrelated but similar case from April, as Breitbart News noted, a man was run over and killed in Sacramento while he was allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter.

In November, another California man died while allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter. In that case, the vehicle, which was being held up by a jack, fell on him. He later succumbed to his injuries.

