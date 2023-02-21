A North Carolina man is behind bars after allegedly bringing a woman home and attacking her with a knife, according to law enforcement.

“A warrant for Attempted Murder was issued today for Hunter Chase Nance” in connection with a February 15 incident in which “Nance reportedly attacked a female with a knife,” Rowan County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Citing deputies, WBTV reported Nance allegedly attacked the woman after meeting her at a gas station and later picking her up:

Deputies say they received a call on Wednesday from a woman saying she was attacked. She told deputies that Hunter Chase Nance, 24, came up to her at a gas station and the two exchanged phone numbers. Later that day, deputies say he offered to pick her up and take her back to his home on Peaceful Lane in China Grove. When they got to his home, he allegedly locked the door and attacked her with a knife, deputies say.

WXII 12 reported the woman allegedly “fought back and was able to get the knife away from Nance, suffering cuts on her hands before she was able to escape.”

“Deputies say he told them he chose her randomly and wanted to kill her ‘for the thrill,’” WBTV reported. “He allegedly told them he wanted to mutilate her and leave her body out for cars to see.”

Neighbors reportedly contacted law enforcement after seeing an “injured woman walking on the roadway,” per WXII 12.

An inmate record from Rowan County Detention Center indicates Nance was originally arrested the day of the alleged incident and faces false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping, and attempted murder charges.

WBTV reported he received first-degree kidnapping charges after the initial arrest.

Nance was served the warrant for attempted murder while being held on the other charges, “giving him an additional $600,000 dollars secured bond,” the sheriff’s office noted in its post.

The inmate record indicates his total bond is $1.2 million.