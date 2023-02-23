A Michigan high school student was fatally shot during an attempted carjacking after he stopped to offer two younger teenagers a ride Friday, according to police.

Jack Snyder, 17, stopped around midnight on Friday to offer two boys, 13 and 14, a ride on his way home from his girlfriend’s birthday party in Battle Creek, Michigan, the Battle Creek Enquirer reported.

Police say an attempted carjacking ensued and Snyder sustained two gunshot wounds, per the Enquirer.

WWMT reported Snyder was discovered in his car around 12:10 a.m., but efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. He ultimately died on the scene.

Fox 17 reported the 14-year-old boy was found in a parked car and arrested around 2:00 a.m. “[a]s a result of [law enforcement] executing multiple search warrants on several different addresses across the city.”

The 13-year-old boy surrendered himself to police Sunday afternoon with a parent present, per Fox 17.

The outlet noted that police believe they have recovered the gun the boys allegedly used.

Snyder and the two boys are not believed to have known each other, per the Enquirer.

Police believe Snyder had stopped to offer the boy a ride due to the frigid winter weather, WWMT noted.

“At that time two teens walked by and Jack offered them a ride because of the temperatures outside,” Sergeant Jeff Case said, per the outlet.

He added, “I think it’s very tragic on a lot of different levels. When a 17-year-old Good Samaritan’s passing away is very sad.”

Snyder’s uncle, Ryan Jordan, reflected, “He was such a good soul. He would help anyone out, which is how he died,” said Ryan Jordan, Snyder’s uncle,” per Fox 17.

Citing the Calhoun County District Court, WWMT reported the 14-year-old boy will be charged as an adult, while a Tuesday hearing determined the 13-year-old could be “charged in a blended sentencing as a juvenile and an adult.”