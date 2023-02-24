Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of murdering four people in Moscow, Idaho, in November allegedly had photos of one of the victims on his phone, according to a report.

Citing an unnamed source, PEOPLE has reported that Kohberger, 28, a graduate student in criminology at Washington State University, had pictures of “one of the female victims” on his phone.

“He had more than one picture of her,” the source said, per PEOPLE. “It was clear that he was paying attention to her.”

The outlet does not specify which victim the source was referring to.

CNN reported in November that four students at the University of Idaho – Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21 – were found dead in a residence near the university on November 13.

A homicide investigation has been opened by police after four people were found dead at a home just outside the University of Idaho's campus in Moscow, according to authorities. https://t.co/l7J8jAxmay — CNN (@CNN) November 14, 2022

Moscow Police wrote in a November 13 press release that officers “responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious individual” and “discovered four individuals who were deceased.”

Breitbart News noted Kohberger was arrested on December 30 in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

A police affidavit indicated surveillance footage showing a car, believed to be a Hyundai Elantra, in the King Road Neighborhood led police to the suspect. Cellular data and DNA left at the scene also allegedly pointed Kohberger, per the affidavit.

The affidavit noted that in the course of applying for an internship with the Pullman Police Department in 2022, Kohberger had written an essay expressing an “interest in assisting rural law enforcement agencies with how to better collect and analyze technological data in public safety operations.”

Kohberger had also surveyed Reddit users to “understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime,” per the affidavit.

He was later extradited to Idaho and formally charged with four counts of first-degree murder, as well as felony burglary, January 5, CBS News reported.

His next hearing is on June 26, per PEOPLE.