A 21-year-old pregnant woman was fatally shot in Chicago on Monday while allegedly attempting to commit a robbery.

Genesis Escobar was fatally shot around 1:00 p.m. on the 5200 block of West Montana Street in Chicago after she allegedly “entered a vehicle … and announced a robbery,” FOX 32 reported. She was reportedly seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

Citing Chicago Police, NBC Chicago reported an “individual outside the car exchanged gunfire with the people inside the vehicle.”

Escobar was shot in her hand, shoulder, and back, per NBC Chicago.

Iris Alvarez, who knew Escobar, told CBS Chicago that shortly before the shooting Escobar had texted Alvarez’s daughter, “’Please help me! I’m in trouble!”

Alvarez told the outlet she and her daughter heard four gunshots.

Crime is so rampant in Democrat-controlled Chicago that the criminals hide behind police buildings! https://t.co/suK604xgBk — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 6, 2023

“Someone opened the driver door, walked around the vehicle, pulled the body out, and drove off,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez also recalled the driver “”threw a bunch of money on top of [Escobar]” before driving off, per CBS Chicago.

Escobar was later pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, per FOX 32. Her unborn child did not survive.

“When we got to the hospital, unfortunately, the baby was not able to be saved and she passed away as well,” Alvarez said, per the outlet.

Fox 32 noted that police are investigating the incident but no suspects are currently in custody.

In May, as Breitbart News noted, an alleged carjacker was shot in Chicago after the suspect allegedly attempted to flee from police on foot, who was later reportedly taken to the hospital in “critical condition.”

In October, a Chicago man was shot while allegedly attempting to carjack an off-duty police officer. The officer reportedly retrieved her gun and shot the man in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and later charged with attempted vehicular hijacking, while already reportedly being out on bond for previous charges of misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle.