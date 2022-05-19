Alleged Carjacker Shot, Critically Wounded in Chicago

An alleged carjacker was shot and critically wounded by a Chicago police officer after attempting to flee as officers attempted to make a stolen vehicle stop.

ABC 7 reports that as officers were trying to make the stolen vehicle stop just prior to “10:15 p.m. in the 800-block of North Cicero Avenue,” the suspect exited the car and fled on foot.

One of the officers shot the suspect as he was trying to flee.

FOX 32 reports that officers rendered medical attention to the wounded suspect, who was then transported to a hospital in critical condition.

A second suspect fled in the stolen car, which was later found empty “in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street.”

No officers were injured during the incident.

