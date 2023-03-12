Texas Mother Accused of Leaving Children Home Alone for 2 Months

A Texas mother was arrested in Mobile, Alabama, for allegedly leaving her children at home alone for more than two months, NBC News reported Friday.

The Roman Forest Police and U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force apprehended Raven Yates on Wednesday at an apartment complex where she was staying with a male friend after allegedly abandoning her three-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter on Sept. 8, according to police.

On March 8, in a joint effort between the Roman Forest Police and US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task… Posted by Roman Forest Police Department on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Police said the children’s father discovered his children had been left alone on November 14, 2022, and reported to the authorities that his son and daughter had been home alone since at least Sept. 28, 2022, “much of the time without access to food or medical supplies.”

Officials said during that time, the children were not registered at any schools, according to NBC News.

“The father immediately flew in from California where he had been working at the time. The father had been informed that his child’s mother had been seen in Mobile Alabama without her children and realized they were home alone because he had been asked by his daughter to send food regularly,” police said.

Yates was still listed in custody of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County in Texas.