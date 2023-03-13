Two Men Accused of Stealing $26K Worth of Baby Formula in Georgia

Two men are accused of stealing $26,000 worth of baby formula from several stores in Georgia, the Associated Press reported on Monday.

Police arrested Regulo Sanchez-Romero and Mateo Sanchez-Romero on Thursday and apprehended a 16-year-old who was with them as they exited a Publix store north of Atlanta, allegedly in possession of 12 cans of stolen baby formula, officials said.

When police searched their car, they recovered 662 cans of formula “from various supermarkets stolen from Atlanta area stores valued at $26,000,” according to the the Cartersville Police Department.

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office issued a BOLO on avehicle involved in shoplifting of… Posted by The Cartersville Police Department on Friday, March 10, 2023

“We believe right now that they have hit several locations, Publix, Kroger, Walmart and more in just over a course of a couple of days,” Lt. Greg Sparacio said.

Both men are facing charges for felony theft by shoplifting, felony theft by receiving, and contributing the delinquency of a minor. Regulo Sanchez-Romero is additionally facing a charge for driving while unlicensed, and Mateo Sanchez-Romero is facing a charge for providing a false name and date of birth.

“Both adults furnished Dallas, Texas, addresses and are housed at the Bartow County Jail,” police said.

The Associated Press noted that a February 2021 shutdown of a large baby formula factory and recall of many of its products helped trigger a nationwide formula shortage, though “supplies have largely rebounded more than a year later.”