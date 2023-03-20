A Colorado dentist was arrested Sunday after allegedly poisoning his wife, who was taken off of life support earlier that day.

The Aurora Police Department wrote in a statement that James Toliver Craig, 45, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife on Sunday.

Aurora Dentist Arrested by Homicide Detectives on Murder Charges of Wife An Aurora dentist was arrested early this… Posted by Aurora Police Department on Sunday, March 19, 2023

The statement indicates Craig drove his wife to the hospital Wednesday night “because she was complaining of severe headaches and dizziness.”

“Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the wife’s condition deteriorated rapidly, and she was placed on a ventilator in an intensive care unit,” the statement read. “She was declared medically brain dead a short time later.”

Craig’s wife was taken off of life support on Sunday, and Craig was booked on first-degree murder charges around 2:00 a.m., according to police.

Calling the death “suspicious,” Aurora Police wrote that the department’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit began investigating and allegedly found the “victim was poisoned.”

“When the suspicious details of this case came to light, our team of officers and homicide detectives tirelessly worked to uncover the truth behind the victim’s sudden illness and death,” the statement quotes Division Chief Mark Hildebrand as saying. “It was quickly discovered this was in fact a heinous, complex and calculated murder. I am very proud of our Major Crimes Homicide Unit’s hard work in solving this case and pursuing justice for the victim.”

Craig’s wife is not named in the statement, but an archived version of the website for the dental practice makes reference to “his wife, Angela.”

FOX 31 reported Craig’s patients and coworkers expressed shock after hearing the allegations against him, describing him as “normal, always professional, [and] happy.”

Aurora Police described the investigation as “active and ongoing” and have asked the public to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867) with any information of relevance to this case.