Jailhouse phone calls reportedly show how a 17-year-old suspect in Houston truly felt about assaulting a 44-year-old woman who ended up paralyzed.

Officials charged Joseph Harrell with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery once he was seen on camera allegedly assaulting the woman, Nhung Truong, ABC 13 reported Friday.

The outlet obtained audio recordings where the young man spoke about possible probation. He also apparently laughed about the thought of someone thinking he could be put in prison for 20 years regarding the alleged robbery.

Harrell said, “We were snatching purses. I hopped out, snatched the purse, the lady ran with the money, I grabbed her, slammed her and she was paralyzed.”

The woman’s children recently set up a GoFundMe page to help them pay for medical care.

Harrell continued, “The lady probably wants justice and some more (expletive). They’ll try to max me out 20 years basically. That (expletive). I ain’t going for it. The (expletive) already ran up $230,000 off GoFundMe. (Expletive) better run on with her life.”

During the incident, the woman suffered broken ribs, a fractured spine, and was also paralyzed from her waist down.

As of Friday afternoon, the donors have raised over $300,000 of the page’s $120,000 goal.

The initial incident happened on February 13. Beforehand, she had withdrawn money from a bank, and the suspect is accused of following her over 20 miles where the alleged robbery happened, per Breitbart News.

Surveillance video shows the alleged robbery unfold, with the suspect apparently slamming the victim to the ground:

We need your help to identify the suspect wanted for a robbery by force (jugging) at a shopping center on 2/13 at 9800 Bellaire. @CrimeStopHOU pays up to $5k for info leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspect. Story->https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/LmUSrfFOdF — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) March 10, 2023

Doctors told Truong’s family she has a 50 percent chance of a full recovery.

ABC 13 obtained the recordings of Harrell’s conversations after a judge decided to half the suspect’s bond, making it $100,000, per the New York Post.

Breitbart News noted that Houston police arrested Harrell and another suspect, a 19-year-old whose name is Zy’Nika Ayesha Woods, on charges of aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury.

It is alleged that Woods was the young man’s getaway driver.

“Harrell was already out on bond for a weapons charge when the incident took place and is being charged with another robbery that took place less than two weeks later,” the ABC 13 report continued.