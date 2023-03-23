A Houston teenager who is accused of robbing a woman after she left a bank — and leaving her paralyzed in the process — has reportedly had his bail cut by half.

Joseph Harrell, 17, who was arrested last week in connection with a February 13 ‘jugging” robbery that left the victim unable to walk, had his $200,000 bond cut to $100,000, FOX 26 reported.

Citing court records, the outlet noted his bail had also been reduced from $40,000 to $30,000 on an unrelated charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

CRIME: College Students Charged with Criminal Mischief for Pushing Woman’s Wheelchair Down Stairs:

Sullivan's Pub and Eatery via Storyful

On Friday, Houston Police announced in a press conference with Mayor Sylvester Turner that Joseph Harrell and another suspect, Zy’Nika Ayesha Woods, 19, had been arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury, as Breitbart News noted:

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner described the incident at the press conference, saying the footage he had seen made him “mad as hell.” “This individual came up and attempted to grab her – I think like her purse – then took off and saw that he didn’t have the money, so he went back and grabbed her and slammed her down.” he said. “In fact, when I saw it, it just made me mad as hell. Slammed her down like she was a bag of potatoes.”

ABC 13 reported the victim, Nhung Truong, sustained multiple serious injuries after being thrown, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down.

Truong’s daughter told the outlet she feared her family might be targeted if the suspects are not kept in custody.

“I’m feeling really scared that they are coming after us because of what happened. I need everyone’s help to get them the punishment they deserve,” she said.

A GoFundMe page set up to help Troung with medical expenses and forgone income during her period of recovery – which is expected to span over two years – has now raised over $307,000.