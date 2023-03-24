Aiden Fucci was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for killing his 13-year-old classmate, Tristyn Bailey, by stabbing her 114 times.

In February, the 16-year-old pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in St. Johns County, Florida, Breitbart News reported.

“She suffered a painful, horrifying death from someone she trusted,” Judge Smith said prior to handing down the sentence, First Coast News reported.

The teenager stabbed the girl to death in their neighborhood on Mother’s Day that year. Due to the fact he is a juvenile, his sentence will be up for review 25 years from now.