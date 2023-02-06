A teenager accused in the stabbing death of a classmate has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in St. Johns County, Florida.

Sixteen-year-old Aiden Fucci’s trial was reportedly supposed to commence Monday; however, the young man entered the guilty plea before a jury was selected, according to reports.

“There will be no trial and sentencing will be scheduled at a later date,” according to WESH.

Officials charged him as an adult following the death of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey, who was stabbed 114 times.

Breitbart News reported on May 30, 2021, that authorities found her body near a retention pond after she went missing on May 9 of that year.

Included in the 114 stab wounds found on the body were 49 that were on her hands, arms, and head.

#BREAKING: 16-year-old Aiden Fucci has entered a guilty plea to the first-degree murder of teenage cheerleader Tristyn Bailey. Fucci admitted to stabbing Bailey 114 times on Mother's Day in 2021. Is this #justice? ⚖️👇 MORE HERE: https://t.co/KDepKY0vPB pic.twitter.com/ZXDEVUzDge — Court TV (@CourtTV) February 6, 2023

At the time, State Attorney R. J. Larizza said, “She was fighting for life. To say it was horrific could arguably be made as an understatement.”

He added, that “[Fucci] indicated to witnesses that he was going to kill someone by taking them into the woods and stabbing them. The statement that the defendant made to his friends made it clear he was considering a homicide.”

However, the teen’s alleged statements were not reported to authorities, according to Larizza.

Recent video footage shows Fucci in the courtroom where he told the judge, “I’m sorry for the Bailey family and my family.”

Community members were shocked and devastated after Bailey’s death, Inside Edition reported in May 2021.

The outlet also showed an image of Fucci he posted while inside a police car where the young man was holding up the V sign. He reportedly wrote, “Hey guys has inybody seen Tristyn lately” in the caption.

More recently, Fucci has reportedly been accused of extorting and threatening fellow teenage inmates inside the Duval County Jail, according to a First Coast News article published January 26.

One of the teenagers was quoted as telling jail officials, “Fucci been saying he gonna stab me up…He go around saying we all p**** because most of in here for shooting someone and killing them.”

“He says he ‘real’ because he stabs a b**** face to face and take they life. It’s like he get high off it or something,” the person explained.