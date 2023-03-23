The mother of a 13-year-old Florida cheerleader whose classmate allegedly stabbed her to death had harsh words for the suspect on Wednesday in court.

In February, 16-year-old Aiden Fucci pleaded guilty to one count of first degree murder after allegedly stabbing Tristyn Bailey 114 times, then abandoning her body, Fox News reported Thursday.

“Your Honor, I plead with you, please consider everything he has done to our daughter and our family. Aiden Fucci made a heinous decision on May 9, 2021, and took the very life that I brought into this world,” her mother, Stacy Bailey, said.

“Please do not for one second think that he could be rehabilitated at any point. He is beyond saving,” she added.

Before Tristyn was born, Bailey said the family was moving to Singapore. Doctors worried the baby could have Down syndrome, and they also found a potential spot, or hole, on her heart.

“Our prayers were answered when she came into this world with no signs of a spot on her heart and she did not have Down syndrome. In time, we learned that Tristyn’s heart was stronger than most, and it would be a gift that she would share with the world,” her mother explained:

The woman spoke to those in the courtroom on the second day of a sentencing hearing with Judge R. Lee Smith in St. Augustine.

Now, it is up to the judge to determine whether Fucci, the young man who is being tried as an adult, will spend a minimum 40 years to up to life behind bars. The teen is not eligible for the death penalty because the alleged crime happened when he was 14 years old.

Authorities found Tristyn’s body near a retention pond after she went missing on May 9, 2021, according to Breitbart News.

Officials also noted they found numerous wounds on her hands, arms, and head.

At the time, State Attorney R. J. Larizza said the girl was fighting for her life, and “[Fucci] indicated to witnesses that he was going to kill someone by taking them into the woods and stabbing them. The statement that the defendant made to his friends made it clear he was considering a homicide.”

But the teenager’s alleged comments were not relayed to officials, he also noted. In addition, the tip of a hunting knife the young man allegedly used during the stabbing broke off inside the girl’s skull.

“Aiden Fucci, you have destroyed me, you have destroyed my family,” Bailey told him on Wednesday.

On the night she died, Tristyn left home and met up with Fucci and another classmate. She and the young man were seen on a surveillance camera walking down the street in a suburb outside Jacksonville.

A few hours later, he was spotted leaving a wooded area. The next morning, her family realized she was gone and reported to authorities she was missing.

Fucci has since apologized for the alleged murder, saying he felt sorry for bringing pain on everyone:

In his comments Wednesday, Tristyn’s father addressed Fucci, saying, “I want to be clear. Your insincere apology is not accepted.”

“In no part did I sense any glimmer of any true remorse felt in your apology,” he added.