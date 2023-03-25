VIDEO: Suspected Serial Attacker in Custody After Laundromat Beating

Law enforcement in Nashville arrested a 32-year-old suspected serial attacker on Thursday, a person allegedly caught on video targeting an individual at a laundromat this week.

Khadree Renfro has been charged with three counts of attempted criminal homicide, Fox 17 reported Friday.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Division and the East Precinct’s Community Field Intelligence Team arrested Renfro on Pennock Avenue, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a social media post on Thursday night.

BREAKING: The suspected attacker, Khadree Renfro, 32, was arrested tonight on Pennock Avenue by detectives from the Violent Crimes Division & the East Precinct's Community Field Intelligence Team. Charges are forthcoming. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 24, 2023

The department also announced his bond was set at $150,000, and noted officials are still investigating the suspect:

Renfro has been booked on 3 counts of attempted criminal homicide. His bond this morning was set at $150k. The investigation into him continues. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 24, 2023

Per the Fox article, he is a suspect in three other attacks, and the most recent incident occurred Wednesday at a laundromat on Dickerson Pike.

Surveillance video from inside the building shows an individual, wearing an orange shirt, standing to the right side of the frame.

Moments later, the suspect, wearing all black, approaches and appears to hit the person multiple times with some form of stick.

The apparent victim falls to the ground as the suspect allegedly continues beating the person:

Please be on the lookout for this man who randomly and without provocation attacked a 45 yr old in a laundry mat on Dickerson Pk Wed night. He is a suspect in 3 other similar attacks on 3/16, 18 & 19. He may be driving a small silver SUV. Have info? 📞 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/TVWl36bwyk — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 23, 2023

A laundromat employee told WKRN, “It happened last night. It’s just like the place is empty, like he was waiting on the right moment to come in.”

The outlet noted that on March 16, a man having car trouble was targeted, then on the 18, it was a man outside a gas station.

On the 19, a jogger was attacked with a pipe and had to be taken to the hospital due to deep cuts on his legs and a head injury.

As the crime wave continues sweeping across President Joe Biden’s (D) America, citizens are “more likely now than at any time over the past five decades to say there is more crime in their local area than there was a year ago,” a Gallup article published in October said.

“The 56% of U.S. adults who report an increase in crime where they live marks a five-percentage-point uptick since last year and is the highest by two points in Gallup’s trend dating back to 1972,” the article stated.