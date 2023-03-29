A California man reportedly jumped to his death from a stolen police vehicle while being pursued by highway patrol officers.

Fox LA reported a man was fleeing law enforcement in a stolen police cruiser in northern Los Angeles County, traveling at high speeds, when he jumped from the vehicle while it was still in motion.

A video clip shows the man opening the video’s door and preparing to exit the vehicle at a speed of around 45 miles per hour. He then jumped, landing on his back and then rolling, with his head making contact with the road at one point. The unmanned vehicle was then seen veering off the side of the road.

The LA Times reported that afterward, the man “was tackled and detained by waiting police as the cruiser crashed into an electrical pole, knocking it down.”

Later in the video, officers can be seen seemingly administering aid to the man on 90th Street West, with one officer approaching the man with a bag of first aid materials.

Citing a press conference, the Times noted the man later succumbed to his injuries at Antelope Valley Hospital.

KTLA reported that the man took the vehicle while police were responding to an accident:

The CHP cruiser, a Dodge Charger, was stolen as officers were responding to a crash on the northbound 5 Freeway at Hasley Canyon. A CHP officer responded to that crash scene and, while checking on the parties involved, the driver of one of the involved vehicles got out of his vehicle, hopped into the parked CHP cruiser and drove off, officials said. Officers pursued the vehicle as it reached speeds of 100 mph on Highway 138, CHP officials told KTLA.

Police are not releasing the man’s name until his relatives can be notified of his death, per the Times.