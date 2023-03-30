A 32-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Vancouver, Washington, after reportedly asking his alleged attacker not to vape around his young daughter on Sunday.

Citing the victim’s mother, the Vancouver Sun reported Paul Schmidt, 32, was at a Starbucks location in downtown Vancouver with his fiancé and young daughter late Sunday afternoon when he asked another man, Inderdeep Singh Gosal, 32, not to vape near his daughter, allegedly provoking the man to stab him.

“It all started because he was vaping beside the baby,” the victim’s mother, Kathy Schmidt, told the Sun. “[Paul Schmidt’s fiance] Ashley’s in shock, she watched the whole thing. She’s so devastated.”

A disturbing video circulated on social media showed the man being stabbed and keeling over as he holds his wounds. Once the victim was on the ground, the man who stabbed him – who had entered the Starbucks store – appears to return to the patio where the stabbing occurred and looks at the man lying on the ground.

The Sun noted police do not believe the victim and suspect knew one another.

“He succumbed to his injuries leaving a wife and toddler behind,” A GoFundMe page set up to help Schmidt’s family in their time of need explained.

While the suspect has been charged with second-degree murder, Kathy Schmidt told the Sun she felt a first-degree charge – reflecting premeditation – would be more fitting.”

“I don’t carry a knife into a coffee shop, do you?” she asked.

Public officials have responded to the startling incident since the video began spreading on social media.

This is an awful and tragic story to hear about. Nobody should ever feel unsafe walking around out city,” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim wrote on Twitter. “Our hearts go out to Mr Schmidt and his family — out of respect for them and their loss, please refrain from sharing graphic images or videos of the incident on social media.”

In response to Sim’s tweet, Vancouver Police Deputy Chief Howard Chow wrote, “Can there be anything more disgusting & loathsome than seeing a video posted of the stabbing.”

“Aside from impacting evidence, have you considered the impact on the victim’s family and friends,” Chow wrote.