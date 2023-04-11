Israeli Contractor Targeted in Los Angeles in Apparent Antisemitic Hate Crime

LOS ANGELES, California — An Israeli contractor who lives and works in Los Angeles was targeted in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood at his home in an apparent hate crime attack on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the alleged perpetrator, who lives in the same building as the contractor, kicked the contractor’s front door while yelling “fuck the Jews,” breaking the door frame and the lock. He did not enter.

A local Los Angeles Police Department officer issued an update:

West LA Area responded to a felony vandalism involving a hate incident in the early morning hours on the 17000 block of W Sunset Bl. The suspect barricaded themself in their residence. Due to the suspect being barricaded and the level of crime, LAPD SWAT team responded. After several hours. The suspect voluntarily surrendered and taken into custody without incident. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the surrounding community.

Traffic was disrupted for several hours on the eastbound side of Sunset Boulevard. The suspect, who appeared to be a young white male with long, brown hair, was taken out of the building while seated on a stretcher.

Jews are currently observing the holiday of Passover, which lasts through Thursday evening.

The apparent antisemitic attack is only the latest such incident in Los Angeles. In February, two Jewish men were shot and wounded outside local synagogues in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood.

In May 2021, during the war in the Middle East between Israel and the Iranian-backed Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, Jewish patrons at local restaurants in Beverly Hills were attacked on the sidewalk by a pro-Palestinian mob.

There was also an incident of vandalism earlier this week, during the month of Ramadan, against an Islamic center.

Today we stood alongside the Islamic Center of Southern California and other city and community partners to denounce a hate-motivated vandalism. This type of bigotry has no place in our society and today as a community we stood against it. Read more: https://t.co/O223sV4FGB pic.twitter.com/kQQw4EbrZ8 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 11, 2023

There have been several Palestinian terror attacks in Israel in recent days, including the shooting deaths of a mother and two of her daughters, and a car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv that killed an Italian tourist.

