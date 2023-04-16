Watch: Connecticut Man Fends Off Four Suspects in Attempted Carjacking

A man fended off several suspects in an attempted carjacking in residential driveway in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, Fox News reported on Saturday.

The April 10 incident was caught on the homeowner’s Ring video surveillance system, and police released the video in the hopes of identifying the suspects.

The video shows one suspect running up to the driveway and entering a red Infiniti, before the owner rushes out of the house and yanks the suspect out of the car.

WATCH:

As the homeowner and the first suspect continued fighting, three other suspects run up, two of which joined in the fight and hit the homeowner in the face. The fourth suspect stood by and watched the melee.

“The assault ended when another individual inside the house yells out that they are calling the police, inspiring the gang of four suspects to flee in a black Mercedes,” according to the report.

The Rocky Hill Police Department said its detective division is investigating the incident and asked anyone with information to contact Detective Matthew Seguin at 860-258-2047 or at mseguin@Rockyhillct.gov.

“Thank God that he wasn’t seriously hurt,” Rocky Hill Police Sgt. Jeffrey Foss-Rugan said, according to NBC Connecticut. “We’re seeing a lot of these incidents throughout the state and the country that people are intervening, and the suspect may have a weapon.”