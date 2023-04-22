Police: Woman Abducted off NYC Street, Carried Away in Minivan

An unidentified woman was abducted in Brooklyn, New York, around 1:45 a.m. on Friday and carted off in a minivan, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Police said the incident occurred at the intersection of Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue in Gravesend, the New York Post reported. NYPD released images showing a man approaching the woman with outstretched arms before grabbing her and carrying her away.

Police describe the woman as in her 20s, 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, and with long hair and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a striped shirt, blue skirt, and white sneakers, according to police.

The man suspected of abducting her is believed to be in his 30s, 5-foot-10, and 175 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt, black sneakers, and dark pants, police say.

The woman was pulled into a late-model Toyota minivan, according to police. The van was last seen speeding northbound on Stillwell Avenue.

🚨WANTED🚨for a Kidnapping at Ave W & Stillwell Ave in #Brooklyn @NYPD60pct on 4/21/23 @1:45 A.M., The female victim was kidnapped by an unknown male in a late model Toyota minivan.ὋReward up to $3500📲Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/OWiS7LruOz — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 22, 2023

An NYPD spokesperson told the publication on Saturday that no further information was available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).