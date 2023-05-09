Hotel Manager Allegedly Sneaks into Guest’s Room to Indulge Foot Fetish

Next time you check into a hotel you just might want to think twice about wearing sandals.

A guest at the Hilton Head in downtown Nashville woke up at 5 AM to a hotel manager allegedly sucking on his toes, as reported by Fox News.

David Patrick Neal, 52, was arrested on Friday from his home in Lebanon for the March 30 incident.

Guest Peter Brennan had filed a lawsuit against the hotel alleging sexual assault. He said he is now suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and is having trouble sleeping.

“All my life you just have that sense of security and that sense of peace, right? It’s not like you’re camping, and you have to kind of keep one eye open,” Brennan said “You have that security that’s yours, and when you close your eyes, you feel like you’re safe and you’re protected, and it was a complete violation.”

The Texas man said he recognized the man (pictured, top) allegedly sucking on his toes as the same worker who helped him fix his TV earlier. He screamed and immediately filed a police report.

When Neal was confronted by police, he said he entered the room because he smelled smoke and was concerned for the guests safety. However, he did not report this to the hotel, nor did any guests report smelling smoke.

Further investigation by Brennan and his attorney, Michael Fisher of Rocky McElhaney Law Firm, found the Hilton Head hotel employee had served time for involuntary manslaughter after shooting his roommate in 1998.

“When Hilton hired this person, they had to have known,” Fisher said. “They have to do background checks to know, and the fact that they would put somebody like that in a position where they have the ability to clone keys, have the ability to get into a guest’s room.”