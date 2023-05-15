Twelve Arrested After Motorcycle Gang Shootout in Georgia

Two people were killed and four others injured during a shooting between rival motorcycle gangs in Augusta, Georgia, Saturday night.

WSB-TV noted that police received calls about the shooting at 6:35 p.m.

The Associated Press reported that the shooting broke out in a clubhouse that belonged to one of the gangs, and shell casings were found as far as a block away.

Over 150 shell casings were recovered, and Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said, “With the amount of firepower and carnage we saw at the scene, this could have been a much more horrific event.”

Roundtree indicated that his office arrested 12 people in connection with the shootout. Eleven are from somewhere other than Augusta, and ten face murder charges.

The two deceased individuals were identified as 30-year-old Keith Coates of Valdosta, Georgia, and 51-year-old Germayne Farrell of Daytona Beach, Florida.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.