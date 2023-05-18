Ohio Woman Accused of Defecating on Chapel Altar

An Ohio woman is accused of defecating on an altar in a hospital chapel, WCPO 9 News reported on Tuesday, citing court documents.

Laura Miniard, 26, allegedly defecated on the altar in the chapel located inside the Good Samaritan Hospital on Saturday in Cincinnati. She then allegedly used the fabric runner on the altar to “wipe herself,” court documents state.

Investigators wrote in a criminal complaint that Miniard also used a picture in the chapel to “smear her feces on the table of the altar,” according to the report.

Miniard was arrested on Monday and booked into the Hamilton County Jail, the New York Post reported. Her bond was set at $2,500, and she is set to appear in court on May 25.

She is facing a charge for felony desecration of a place of worship.

“Authorities did not disclose a motive for the revolting crime of o-poo-tunity,” according to the report.