Nevada Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Role in Torture, Murder of Roy Jaggers

Roy Jaggers’ tortured, lifeless body was found at the bottom of a canyon 50 miles outside of Las Vegas in August 2021, and now all three of his killers have been brought to justice.

On Thursday, Brad Mehn, 39, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in kidnapping, torturing, and forcing his ex-girlfriend’s neighbor to walk off a cliff at Cathedral Canyon, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Heather Pate, 29, and her current boyfriend Kevin Dent, 37, took plea deals in April. They are both convicted of second-degree murder, and will be sentenced on June 22. Prosecutors said that Pate believed Jaggers had molested one of her children and lured him back to her apartment where she solicited Mehn and Dent to help torture the 27-year-old victim. There was no evidence that could corroborate Pate’s claims of child abuse, prosecutors said.

Kassy Robinson, Jaggers’ mother, said her son would often babysit Pate’s children and watch her dogs, Law and Crime reported.

Jaggers was tortured for hours at a gun range, and prosecutors said Mehn “brought the tools and weapons used to torture Jaggers, including a belt, baton, bayonet, stapler, pistol, axe, blowtorch and shotgun.” After being tortured he was forced to strip and walk off a cliff.

Dent could be released in ten years, and Pate will be eligible for parole in 15 years.