A Florida man is charged with second degree murder after allegedly beating his grandma to death with a hammer on Wednesday.

Covered in blood, Anthony Michael Corrado, 34, allegedly asked a housekeeper to clean up the crime scene, Fox News reported. The unnamed housekeeper asked Corrado where his grandmother was, and he responded that “she was gone,” Law and Crime reported. The victim was in the bedroom and was wrapped in a blue tarp.

The housekeeper could hear shallow breathing, and she unwrapped it, finding Corrado’s grandmother with a plastic bag over her head. Allegedly Corrado told her not to remove it since she would get “blood everywhere.” At the time, Corrado’s grandfather was at the grocery store.

The housekeeper told the 34-year-old that she needed to get the cleaning supplies from her car. She drove off to alert authorities. When authorities arrived at the Naples residence, they found a gruesome scene. A bloodied hammer was found on the kitchen counter. The grandfather was found alive in a blanket with “numerous severe injuries to his head and back consistent with hammer blows.” He was flown by helicopter to a nearby trauma center for treatment.

Police said Corrado had blood on his shirt, shorts, boots, both of his shins, and his forehead, Naples News reported.

Corrado’s grandmother had a restraining order in place against her grandson. Just last year, he was released from his prison sentence for violating his parole.

“This individual is in our custody thanks to the swift response by deputies and the quick-thinking reporter who was able to get herself out of the residence and alert law enforcement,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

Corrado is expected in court on June 12 for a preliminary hearing.