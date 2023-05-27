The mother of Brian Laundrie wrote a disturbing note to her son that was released Wednesday, but she says it was written months before Gabby Petito was found dead.

Roberta Laundrie wrote the letter to her son, who confessed to killing his girlfriend Petito before he committed suicide in 2021, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

“If you’re in jail I will bake a cake and put a file in it. If you need to dispose of a body, I will show up with a shovel and garbage bags,” one portion of the note from Roberta Laundrie reads.

She continued by saying she would always love him and nothing could make her stop nor could anything ever divide them. Toward the end of the letter, she quoted the Bible verse, Romans 8:38.

Last June, after officials located the notebook near his remains, Brian Laundrie’s family shared writings from his notebook that reportedly contained his confession to killing Petito, according to Breitbart News.

“Petito vanished while taking a cross country journey with Laundrie, and she was reported missing on September 11. A body was later found at a campground in Wyoming which was determined to be Petito’s. Her death was ruled a homicide,” the report said, adding Laundrie returned home to Northport, Florida, but vanished soon afterwards.

Authorities later found his remains in a nearby nature preserve, and it was determined he died of a self-inflicted gunshot would to the head.

According to the Post, a Florida judge ruled the letter was admissible as evidence in the emotional distress lawsuit against the Laundrie family by the young woman’s parents.

It is reportedly up to a jury to decide if the letter proves the mother knew the young man took Petito’s life and helped hide it, according to 10 Tampa Bay:

The outlet also noted the letter had no date on it.

The mother claims the letter was written before her son and Petito embarked on their trip. The woman also said the “Burn After Reading” label referenced a book the young man’s girlfriend had given him, which was called “Burn After Writing.”

She also claimed the letter contained references to her son’s favorite childhood books, including Little Bear and the Runway Bunny. However, the attorney for Petito’s parents said he found zero references to bodies or shovels in those books.

In September 2021, the Laundrie family released a statement suggesting hope the young woman could still be living.

“Nichole Petito and Schmidt allege in the suit the Laundries knew their son had murdered Gabby, but rather than disclosing their knowledge, they released the statement expressing their ‘hope’ that Gabby would be ‘re-united’ with them,” the Post article said.