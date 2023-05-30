Parents Arrested After 3-Month-Old Girl Found Dead in Bronx Woods

The parents of a three-month-old baby girl who was found dead in a wooded area in the Bronx, New York City, were arrested on Monday, ABC7NY reported.

Damion Comager, baby Genevieve’s 23-year-old father, is facing charges of murder and manslaughter. Officials said Comager allegedly told his parents he shook the baby on May 14 because she would not stop crying, and he later found her dead.

“Comager [allegedly] panicked and put the infant in a bag before he dumped her along the Major Deegan Expressway, just blocks from the transitional housing shelter where they lived,” according to the report.

The baby’s grandfather told a priest about what happened and said he wanted to “do the right thing” by notifying the police, the report states.

Detectives questioned both Comager and the baby’s mother, 20-year-old Ivana Paolozzi, on Sunday.

“Police spent hours combing through the area surrounding the University Family Residence on University Avenue. By 8 p.m., Genevieve’s body was found in the woods below a pedestrian overpass in the Highbridge section,” according to the report.

Paolozzi is also facing charges for concealment of a human corpse and obstructing governmental administration, officials said.

Comager told questioning reporters as he was loaded into a police car, “I love my daughter,” the report states. When reporters asked if he shook the baby, he reportedly replied, “it was a mistake.”

An autopsy has been conducted, but an official cause of death is still pending. The New York Police Department is handling the incident as a homicide investigation, according to the report.