An illegal alien was accused of kidnapping, beating, and raping a woman in what police have called a “sadistic” attack in Lee County, Florida, on Saturday.

Julio Velazquez, an illegal alien who arrived at the United States-Mexico border in 2021, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sexual assault and kidnapping after allegedly picking up a woman from a nightclub, taking her to a wooded location, and beating and raping her before she eventually fled.

“This sadistic pile of garbage is where he belongs — incarcerated at the Marceno Motel,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno told local media.

According to police, the woman was leaving the Romance Nightclub at around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday when she got into Velazquez’s vehicle, which she, at the time, believed was a taxi cab.

While the woman first believed Velazquez was taking her to her residence, she told police she quickly realized he was headed in a different direction, and they eventually ended up in a wooded area where the illegal alien allegedly demanded she get out of the vehicle.

From there, the woman said she attempted to fight Velazquez off of her with a broken bottle, but he overpowered her, beat her up, and raped her. Marceno said the woman was left “violently battered and bruised” with “bone-chilling” injuries.

“Even though it’s a poor choice to get into a vehicle with someone you don’t know, that gives no one the right, nobody the right, to act this way,” Marceno said. “This criminal behavior is sickening.”

Police allege that Velazquez, while raping the woman, was strangling her and threatened to kill her. The woman said she eventually escaped and ran into a wooded area nearby, where she hid for hours before running to a neighborhood and asking residents for help.

“The crime he committed is horrific. How do you ever recover from an encounter like that is beyond me. It sickens me,” Marceno said. “My heart goes out to her. And the only thing we can do…is make sure he sits and rots in jail where he belongs.”

Velazquez remains in police custody on a $100,000 bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.