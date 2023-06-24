A man brutally sucker-punched a young woman on a subway platform in Brooklyn on Sunday amid rampant crime in New York City.

The incident happened just before midnight when the 27-year-old woman was walking inside the Clinton-Washington Avenues station, the New York Post reported Friday.

Straphanger sucker punched in caught-on-video Brooklyn attack https://t.co/XhtqzijHVk pic.twitter.com/kUYpFDYo1E — New York Post (@nypost) June 23, 2023

Video footage on the Post‘s website shows a man speaking with a couple before walking the opposite way toward the young woman. He then picks up his pace and when he comes close to her, hits her in the eye, causing her to fall to the floor.

The Daily Mail, which identified the woman as Hannah Marie McAllister, reported Saturday the suspect had not yet been arrested.

In a TikTok post on Friday, McAllister, wearing a bandage under her eye, said two of her videos were removed by the platform for “graphic content violations.”

“Apparently, trying to use your voice and make people aware is a violation. Just wanted to be aware that I am not removing them, TikTok is removing them,” she added:

When the assault occurred others reportedly rushed over to help the victim, who is hoping law enforcement will be able to find the suspect. The alleged attacker fled the station, according to the Post.

The young victim did not receive medical treatment following the incident.

Breitbart News reported in April that felony assaults are on the rise across Democrat-run New York City:

While murders, rapes, and grand larcenies dropped in January compared to the same time in 2022, felony assaults surged by 15 percent with more than 2,050 arrests made across New York City. Likewise, in February, felony assaults jumped five percent compared to February 2022, even as murders, rapes, robberies, burglaries, and grand larcenies ticked down.

In May, a man was left with a huge gash on his face after he intervened during a reported altercation that erupted on a Brooklyn train. An ex-convict was later accused in the case.

