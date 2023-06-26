Ohio Community Holds Funeral for Newborn Discovered in Garbage Truck

More than 100 people attended a funeral over the weekend for an infant who was found in a garbage truck last week in Plain City, Ohio, WBNS reported.

“It’s such a shame that things like this have to happen, but it’s encouraging and inspiring to see all of the support coming from the community,” Plain City resident Ray Stutzman told the outlet.

Police in Plain City announced on June 15 that a newborn girl with her umbilical cord still attached was discovered in the back of a garbage truck. Community leaders named the unidentified infant “Madison Baby Doe” because she was found in Madison County.

BREAKING: An infant was found in the back of a garbage truck and was pronounced dead at 2:33 this afternoon, according to police. The worker found the baby’s body while on their regular route in Plain City on Bluestem Lane. The autopsy is tomorrow. @wsyx6 @fox28columbus pic.twitter.com/50x469P8x5 — Isabelle Hanson (@IsabelleWSYX6) June 15, 2023

“After community donations paid for her funeral, Ferguson Funeral Home and Forest Grove Cemetery provided the services at no charge,” according to the report.

Plain City Police Chief Dale McKee said he was not shocked that so many people showed up to the funeral “because in times of need, Plain City has always been that way.”

McKee said the baby girl’s cause of death is still unknown, as investigators wait on the final autopsy report from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police at 614-873-2921.