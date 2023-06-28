Authorities in Mankato, Minnesota, arrested a 19-year-old with multiple face tattoos after he pelted restaurant patrons and servers with Skittles.

Last Friday, Tristan Stetina walked into a restaurant and started “yelling and throwing Skittles at employees and customers,” the Smoking Gun reported.

One victim reported having been hit so hard that she felt a “stinging pain in her back area.”

Authorities said there were Skittles all over the ground in the aftermath of the colorful assault. Victims said the assailant had a heart-shaped tattoo under his eye, and authorities were able to identify the suspect as Stetina, who had already been arrested in recent months. In May, he was arrested for possession of LSD and 27.92 grams of marijuana wax.

Stetina was spotted at a nearby business, and authorities brought him outside to make an arrest.

“As officers were placing handcuffs on Stetina, he pulled away and attempted to break free from the Officers control,” the probable cause statement read. “Stetina then wrapped his leg around Officer Gilbertson in an attempt to trip him. Officers commanded several times to stop resisting arrest and to stop attempting to grab officers.”

It took a total of three officers to subdue Stetina.

The 19-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor for the Skittles assault, as well as for disorderly conduct and resisting police.

If convicted, he could face more than a year of jail time.