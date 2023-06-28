WATCH: Alleged Thief Drags Woman Fighting to Retrieve Her Gucci Glasses

A man dragged a California woman holding on to his vehicle as she fought to retrieve her Gucci prescription glasses he had allegedly just stolen on Sunday afternoon.

The 69-year old victim was enjoying a snack in her parked red Ford Mustang in Alameda, California, when a man drove up in a white car, parked, walked up to the passenger side of her car and stole her purse, Fox2 KTVU reported. She chased after the man and reached into his car on the driver’s side. She held on as he started driving down the road, dragging her a short distance.

“For me, to fight all the way to the end, I feel good about it,” the woman told KTVU.

The victim’s greatest concern was her expensive prescription Gucci glasses. In her pursuit to retrieve her glasses, she suffered a bloody head injury.

“That was what pushed me to go after him, because I want(ed) my glasses,” she said. “I cannot see without glasses.”

Woman, 69, is dragged by car & knocked to ground while chasing after guy who robbed her in Alameda. Victim & @AlamedaPD Chief @Joshi8450 speak out. 5,6,7 p.m. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/vwrWVXagD5 — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) June 26, 2023

After being knocked to the ground by the moving vehicle, the woman staggered around, Ben Ha, who captured the video footage, told the DailyMail.

“When he drove off, I think it caused her to basically just crash into the ground, and when she got up, she was like dazed,” Ha said.

The encounter left the woman feeling violated, she said.

Alameda Police Chief Nishant Joshi advises victims never to chase after their attacker.

“Personal items can be replaced, but personal safety, that’s something that we never want to compromise,” Joshi said on KTVU. “My heart goes out to her. I think the natural instinct or inclination is to go try to get your property back. There’s a lot of risks that come with that. And in this case, she was injured.”