A man in upstate New York is accused of shooting and killing his three-week-old daughter with a crossbow, the Associated Press reported Tuesday, citing law enforcement.

Patrick Proefriedt, 26, allegedly fired a crossbow at his companion while she was holding the infant, the woman told deputies. Deputies and emergency medical workers responded to the 911 call and found the woman and her baby shortly after 5:00 a.m. on Monday at a home in Colesville.

The broadhead crossbow bolt hit the child in the torso and struck the woman in the chest, according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Proefriedt allegedly removed the bolt and tried to stop the woman from calling 911 before driving off in a pickup truck, the sheriff’s office said.

“Deputies and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures on the baby but she was pronounced dead at the scene…The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. Details on her condition were not available Tuesday,” according to the report.

Deputies were able to locate Proefriedt using a drone. They found him in the woods, about a mile from his home, where his truck had gotten stuck in the mud.

Proefriedt was arrested and is facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder. He was arraigned on Monday night and remained in the custody of the sheriff’s office on Tuesday, officials said.

The sheriff’s office noted that Proefriedt had a history of domestic episodes with the woman, and an order of protection was in place.

“This is one of the most heartbreaking and senseless crimes committed in this community in recent memory,” Sheriff Fred Akshar said. “Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent 3-week-old girl.”