A nine-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night while celebrating his grandmother’s birthday in the Chicago-area village of Franklin Park.

Ulysses Campos was “playing outside” with other children around 10:15 p.m. “when someone in a vehicle in the alley started shooting,” Chicago 32 reported.

Ulysses was shot in the chest, the Chicago Sun-Times pointed out. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

NBC 5 noted “the Franklin Park police and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force” were able to find the vehicle from which the shots were allegedly fired and took a “person of interest” into custody,

A 9 year old boy was shot and killed in suburban Franklin Park last night A group of boys were playing basketball when a car drove by and fired several shots the vehicle was later found in nearby Leyden Township . A person of interest is also now in custody . #Chicagoland — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) July 10, 2023

It is not clear where police believe the “person of interest” actually fired the round that killed Ulysses.

In Chicago proper, 18 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning alone, Breitbart News noted.

Ulysses two two weeks away from his tenth birthday.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.