Eighteen people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported that a 22-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday at 4 a.m. She was standing “in the 9600-block of South Perry” when someone began shooting and a bullet hit her in the head.

The 22-year-old died at the scene.

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in the abdomen Saturday night around 8:50 p.m. The man was “in the 100-block of West Cermak Road” when he was shot. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Roughly an hour later, around 9:45 p.m., a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound was discovered “in the 1600-block of North Parkside Avenue.” He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Breitbart News noted at least 32 people were shot last weekend in Johnson’s Chicago, three of them fatally.

A database maintained by the Sun-Times shows 303 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2o23 through July 8, 2023.

