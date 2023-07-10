A director of a Kentucky child care center is in custody after being accused of raping a four-year-old girl in his office in May.

Adam Weiser, 27, was the site director at One Parent Scholar House in Lexington, 13 News reported. The center provides single parents with affordable housing and childcare while they complete their post-secondary degrees, according to the organization’s website.

Weiser was arrested on Friday and was charged with first-degree rape and sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age.

He allegedly “engaged in sexual intercourse with a 4-year-old victim and subjected the victim to sexual contact,” according to the citation, lex18 reported. Authorities conducted an interview with the victim who said the assault happened in his office.

The Community Action Council (CAC), a statewide association that represents the daycare, said in a statement that Weiser has been terminated.

A report was received by CAC regarding its site director at One Parent Scholar House; in response, he was immediately removed from his position, the press release stated.

He is being held on a $150,000 bail.