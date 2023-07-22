The heroic Dallas couple who helped police arrest a most wanted fugitive got a huge surprise from a fellow citizen.

When Cliff Freeman learned Crime Stoppers was not going to issue an award to the couple, who have six children, he knew something had to be done, Fox 4 reported Friday.

Kenyatta and Briana Jordan were shocked when Freeman gave them a check and said, “What you guys did, put yourselves at risk and took a bad guy off the street — you are my heroes for that.”

The moment Briana looked at the check, she said, “For $5,000, thank you so much.”

When the couple saw reports about the suspect, Leonard Neal, who allegedly abducted a nine-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl, they gathered all the information they could so they would be ready in case he popped up in the area.

The suspect is accused of sexually assaulting the little girl.

#WantedWednesday

Lamar Leonard Neal

Anyone with information on the wanted person’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

DO NOT take any police action. pic.twitter.com/JrjMeaHOeM — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 28, 2023

“The crime he had committed, I really wasn’t going to forget his face. So when I seen him, I knew who he was,” Kenyatta told told a reporter.

New on @FOX4 at 9: A husband & wife tell me they spotted wanted fugitive Leonard Neal at a Red Bird bus stop and called 911. Police closed in and captured Neal. He was wanted for abducting two children in Oak Cliff last month. pic.twitter.com/zdTBCj6BY3 — Blake Hanson (@BlakeFox4News) July 8, 2023

When the pair saw him at a bus stop, they immediately dialed 911 to report the sighting and also followed behind the bus while telling law enforcement officers its location and other details.

“He tried to escape you can see his foot hanging out the back door. He tried slitting his throat. No shooting. We’re the ones who called the police on him,” Briana explained in a July 7 social media post:

He tried to escape you can see his foot hanging out the back door. He tried slitting his throat. No shooting. We’re the ones who called the police on him. Posted by Briana Jordan on Friday, July 7, 2023

Police eventually arrested the suspect, who was considered to be one of Texas’ main fugitives.

However, North Texas Crime Stoppers later said the reward money could not be given to the couple because the tip was issued through 911, not the group’s own tip line, when the incident occurred.

The Dallas police website reportedly said citizens with information on the suspect could call Crime Stoppers or dial 911 if they had any information on the suspect, per Fox 4:

However, Freeman believed the couple should be rewarded and took it upon himself to make that happen. He also helped obtain tickets to Six Flags so the family can enjoy a visit to the park.

When speaking of the couple’s actions, Freeman said, “We need more heroes like you guys.”