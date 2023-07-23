A suspect accused of mugging a Lyft driver jumped off New York City’s FDR Drive on July 11 and was seriously injured.

Video footage shows Ismael English, 20, trying to flee the scene on the overpass as he sits teetering on the edge of the roadway, the New York Post reported Friday.

English, wearing a dark colored shirt and what appeared to be grey pants, slips over the edge and hangs on for a moment before apparently losing his grip and falling to the pavement below.

WARNING — GRAPHIC VIDEO:

A loud thud is heard when he hits the ground, narrowly missing three people who stand looking at him.

Meanwhile, music from what sounds like an ice cream truck is heard as the trio turn to walk away from the suspect, who lays there for a moment before trying to get up.

“English was the passenger in a Tesla just after 2:30 p.m. that day when he allegedly stabbed a livery driver, Yadav Kumar Dhungel, 36, in an attempted carjacking and first tried to escape by diving into the rear window of a passing car,” the Post report said, noting he eventually leapt from the overpass.

English was later taken to a hospital, and the New York Daily News reported July 12 he broke both legs during the fall.

“Ismael English is facing attempted murder, attempted robbery, reckless endangerment and weapons possession charges for Tuesday’s chaos on the southbound FDR Drive approaching the Manhattan Bridge exit,” the article said.

About yesterday's botched robbery attempt on the FDR Drive, where the robber jumped from the overpass and broke both of his legs: Ismael English is facing charges including attempted murder, for stabbing the Lyft driver. The 21-year-old East Harlem resident was previously… pic.twitter.com/pqq7Ir5CcV — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) July 12, 2023

In July 2021, the suspect was arrested on charges regarding criminal possession of a firearm and later pleaded guilty but did not appear for sentencing.

“After cops picked him up on a warrant on June 27, 2022, he made his $10,000 bail. He is due back in court Oct. 6 in the weapon possession case,” the Daily News report said.

The outlet also noted the Lyft driver was expected to recover after the ordeal.

Breitbart News has covered extensively carjacking incidents that have occurred across the nation.

One instance happened in February when a New York City resident was thrown from the roof of his car as it flipped over during what appeared to be a car theft involving three teenagers, according to Breitbart News.