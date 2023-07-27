Florida Man Arrested for Allegedly Spraying Woman with Garden Hose

A Florida man was arrested for spraying a woman in the face with a garden hose as she passed by his home, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

The arrest occurred on Friday evening after a trespassing dispute at the man’s home, which is located in a golfing community. FCSO deputies responded to the home when a woman called, reporting that an unknown woman had pointed a gun at her husband.

“After investigating the incident, deputies determined the reporting party, Jeffrey Rutfield, 62, had been the one to escalate the incident by spraying the victim in the face with a garden hose after yelling at her for allegedly being on his property line,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The unknown woman told law enforcement that while she was retreating to her car, Rutfield followed her and screamed at her, “which put her in fear that she was going to be attacked so she displayed a firearm for her safety,” officials said. The woman said she put away her firearm and waited in her car for deputies to arrive after Rutfield went inside.

“After reviewing the evidence, deputies determined the victim was not on Rutfield’s property, and he had followed her to her vehicle in an aggressive manner,” FCSO stated.

Rutfield was arrested and transported to Advent Health for medical clearance before being sent to Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention facility. He was later released and is facing a charge for simple battery.