Illegal Alien, Found with Fentanyl, Accused of Murder in Sanctuary City Portland

An illegal alien, whom police in Callaway County, Missouri, found with fentanyl pills, is accused of murder in the sanctuary city of Portland, Oregon.

The Callaway County Sheriff’s Department arrested Juan Gonzales-Silvia, a 31-year-old illegal alien, last month after he allegedly sent officers on a vehicle chase before exiting the car and running. Ultimately, officers nabbed him and took him into custody.

According to police, Gonzales-Silvia allegedly had 89 counterfeit Oxycodone pills in the vehicle he was driving, which was stolen. The pills were later found to be fentanyl. Police also said they found a loaded and defaced gun in the vehicle along with a fake driver’s license.

After his arrest, officials in Portland, Oregon, notified the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office that Gonzales-Silvia was actually a fugitive wanted for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Portland officials also revealed that Gonzales-Silvia was wanted for charges dating back to 2020, including unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, pointing a firearm at a person, attempting to commit a felony, fourth-degree assault, carrying a concealed weapon, drug possession, and recklessly endangering another person.

Gonzales-Silvia remains in Callaway County Jail without bail. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has asked for him to be turned over to agents if he is released at any time, though if he is moved to Portland and taken into custody there, that ICE request is likely to go ignored as the city and state enforce strict sanctuary policies that shield illegal aliens from deportation.

