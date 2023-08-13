Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) filed articles of impeachment Friday against President Joe Biden (D), saying the action had been a long time coming.

In his press release, Steube said the articles of impeachment were filed for the president’s alleged “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Steube continued:

He has undermined the integrity of his office, brought disrepute on the Presidency, betrayed his trust as President, and acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and justice at the expense of America’s citizens. The evidence continues to mount by the day — the Biden Crime Family has personally profited off Joe’s government positions through bribery, threats, and fraud. Joe Biden must not be allowed to continue to sit in the White House, selling out our country.

In a social media post on Friday, Steube listed bribery, extortion, obstruction of justice, fraud, and financial involvement in drugs and prostitution, adding, “It’s LONG PAST TIME to impeach Joe Biden.”

Steube also recently compared how those apart from the Biden family would be treated if they were involved in a similar situation.

“If it was anybody else, if it was a Republican member of Congress, we’d have been prosecuted a long time ago for these crimes. And there should not be a different standard of justice for the Biden family than there is for the rest of the country,” he commented during an appearance on Newsmax:

Joe Biden has undermined the integrity of the Presidency. I joined @newsmax to announce my articles of impeachment against Joe Biden for bribery, extortion, fraud, and more. Watch here: pic.twitter.com/W2BYG1PmX0 — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) August 11, 2023

In his news release, Steube also said Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, “have a long history of comingled and intertwined finances.”

“Between 2010 and 2019 thousands of dollars of Biden family money was spent on illegal drug transactions and prostitution,” he alleged.

In June, and IRS whistleblower claimed Hunter Biden deducted tens of thousands of dollars in payments to a prostitute and sex club from his taxes, according to Breitbart News.

“An anonymous IRS criminal investigator to the House Ways and Means Committee said during a June 1 interview that Biden improperly deducted these expenses on his 2018 tax forms,” the outlet said.

During an interview Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria, Steube explained action on impeachment was in the hands of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

“Ultimately, it’s up to Speaker McCarthy, who has now opened up. He has said openly that he is looking to that, which is certainly more language from him than I’ve seen previously,” he commented.

Watch video here: