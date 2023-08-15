Gang of Thieves Ransack East Los Angeles Nike Store

A gang of thieves ransacked an East Los Angeles Nike store over the weekend, stealing an estimated $1,000 in merchandise.

The theft occurred this past Sunday evening when a man and two women entered the Nike Community Store on Whittier Boulevard. The gang began grabbing every piece of merchandise within reach as staff and customers helplessly looked on.

Per KTLA:

Video posted to the Citizen App on Sunday appears to show several people brazenly stealing merchandise from a crowded Nike store in East Los Angeles. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a call about the broad daylight theft at the Nike Community Store located 4585 Whittier Blvd. came in just after 5:30 p.m. At least one of the suspects is seen carrying a trash bag filled with boxes. At one point, he drops the bag and quickly puts the items that spilled out back into it before following two other suspects out of the store.

Police described the suspects as a black male and two black females; all three remain at large.

The theft came just a day after a flash mob ransacked a Nordstrom in the Los Angeles Topanga Mall, making out with over $300,000 in merchandise. Police said that up to 25-50 suspects were involved. The thieves even went as far as to bear spray security before grabbing designer purses and luggage items.

“What happened today at the Nordstrom in the Topanga Mall is absolutely unacceptable. Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

“The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to work to not only find those responsible for this incident but to prevent these attacks on retailers from happening in the future,” she added.

