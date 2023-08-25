A family is deeply disturbed after their neighbor allegedly injected chemicals under the front door of their condo in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Umar Abdullah said that after his daughter was born in 2022 the neighbor began complaining about noises coming from their dwelling upstairs, Fox 13 reported Wednesday.

To help remedy the alleged issues Abdullah and his landlord performed a simulation, but they could not detect any noise problems.

The complaints kept coming until May when the family noticed a strong odor inside their residence. They checked everywhere to try to find the source and also had the home professionally inspected, but their efforts were in vain.

“This chemical odor came back,” in June, Abdullah recalled. WFLA reported Thursday the man’s baby girl began began vomiting. He decided to do his own detective work.

Abdullah told Fox 13, “I installed a hidden camera outside, because we were suspecting someone is basically tampering with our place from outside. And then we got our neighbor injecting something through our door.”

Police told the outlet the substances were methadone and hydrocodone, which are opioid pain medicines.

Video footage shows the former USF chemistry student approaching the door and allegedly injecting something into the family’s home.

He quietly walks up to the door, kneels down, and places what seems to be a syringe at the bottom right corner of the doorframe before getting up and going back down the stairs.

Abdullah claims it happened on multiple occasions before he notified law enforcement of the situation.

Officials later arrested Xuming Li and charged him with several counts of battery and possession of a controlled substance.

“Court documents identified Xuming Li as a University of South Florida student. A spokesperson from USF says he is no longer enrolled as of Summer 2023. He was a PhD student in the Chemistry department,” the Fox article said.

When asked if he was worried his baby girl would suffer long-term side affects from the substances, Abdullah told WFLA, “I don’t want to think about it.”

The outlet said Li was later released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on December 5.