Watch Live: Congress Holds Hearing on Trafficking, Exploitation of Children

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a hearing on the trafficking and exploitation of children on Wednesday.
The hearing, titled “”Children are Not for Sale: Examining the Threat of Exploitation of Children in the U.S. and Abroad,” aims to “examine the rise of CSAM within the United States, the horrors of child sex trafficking, and how social media companies are perpetuating the problem.”
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.