A man in Dallas, Texas, was shaken up after three armed suspects ambushed him upon leaving a bank on Tuesday.

Mark Gardner told WFAA he felt the story needed to be heard because “Never ever did I think something like this would happen.”

Gardner said he was with his stepson when the incident happened. Dallas law enforcement has since confirmed a report about a recent “jugging” incident.

“Jugging” refers to when an individual follows someone home after they leave a bank with a significant amount of cash and then attempts to burglarize the victim.

Images show the resident and the suspects surrounding his car. The New York Post described Gardner, 73, as a “wealthy Texas investor.”

The individuals followed Gardner and his stepson to a residence and were accused of trying to rob them of money.

Surveillance footage shows the moment the three suspects, dressed in dark clothing, exit an SUV and approach the man’s car. They try to open one of the car doors, and one of the suspects appears to tap on the window with a firearm.

At one point, a suspect appears to try and break the window to gain access. The WFAA report said Gardner and his stepson eventually fled the area without being injured during the incident.

“Maybe they think they’re invincible. But if they think they’re that tough, wait till they get to prison,” the man said of the group, warning others to be aware of their surroundings.

In February, another “jugging” incident happened in Houston when a suspect allegedly robbed a woman and left her paralyzed, according to Breitbart News.

“Prior to the incident, the woman had withdrawn money from a Bank of America, and the suspect is accused of following her over 20 miles to the area where the alleged robbery occurred,” the outlet said.

In July, a group, including four adults and two teenagers, was accused of following a man home and robbing him in his driveway in Houston after he cashed a check for his daughter.